Apple May Launch Two New Products Next Month

Apple is expected to launch two new products next month including the rumored MacBook Pro and the new AirPods. The coronavirus pandemic is seriously affecting the production and many companies are modifying their launch schedules.

Apple has a long list of new products to be launced this year and is making its production line. A media report claims that the company is getting ready to launch two new products next month.

According to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these new products will come equipped with a mini-LED screen. The Mini-LED display provide relatively higher contrast ratios and deep color gamut in comparison to LCD. The technology is not as advanced as the micro-LED but compared to the traditional LED LCD, the mini-LED will bring a much darker black color. Kuo also said that the mini-LED component market is still safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The two new products are the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new AirPods. Until now, we do not know what the AirPods will look like. However, there are reports that this device may be a cheaper version of the AirPods Pro. It will come with the same design but remove the active noise reduction function.

There will be a significant change from its predecessor in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. According to the report, Apple can upgrade the display size from 13.3-inches to 14.1-inches.

Earlier, analyst Guo Mingha also suggested that this year Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with a Caesar keyboard. In last month Apple launched the 13/15-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro five months ago. Today, the final "puzzle" refers to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

There is a rumor that instead of the 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple will launch the 14-inch. This device will appear with the 10th generation Intel Core processor. The new MacBook Air will likely drop by $1400.

