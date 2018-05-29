Apple might adapt OLED panels for all iPhones in 2019

It was at the end of last year when a reputed KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had made a revelation that Apple was working on releasing three new iPhone variants in 2018. It was further being speculated that out of the three smartphones two of them will be featuring a 5.8 inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays respectively whereas the third device will be featuring a 6.1-inch TFT-LCD panel. However, later on in January, it was revealed that Apple was in talks with Japan Display (JDI) in order to manufacture "Full Active" LCD panels for the budget category iPhone.

Now, a new report which comes from Korea (via MacRumors) is suggesting that the Cupertino tech giant will be shifting to OLED panels for the iPhones that would be released in 2019. The sources familiar with this report further claims that:

"Apple recently started planning the iPhone model in 2019 and decided to adopt OLED in all three types...Apple has decided to put all the OLED on the new iPhone model in 2019. If the new model is more than three kinds, the LCD model may be maintained."

It is being reported that this report from Korea's ETNews had impacted Japan's display share on a greater level. Following the report, Japan's Display has seen a significant rise of 20 percent. Japan is one of the primary suppliers when it comes to the LCD panels for the iPhones. However, it still needs to complete its transition for manufacturing OLED displays. The company is also expected to begin the production of OLED panels in 2019. However, it might not be able to fulfill Apple's requirement for the next year's iPhones.

At this moment, Samsung is the only supplier for OLED displays for Apple. Apple, on the other hand, has also invested billions of dollars in order to help its rival LG with the production of OLED. However, it seems that the company is said to be struggling with some unknown manufacturing issues, which is said to push the iPhone mass production. It is further being speculated that LG might get its OLED manufacturing back on track for the next year's product cycle. Till then Apple will have to bank on its major competitor Samsung for the OLED panels in 2018.