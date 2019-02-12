Apple might be planning to expand TouchID, FaceID to automobiles

In 2013, Apple became the first company to bring the fingerprint-sensing tech ology to the smartphones with its TouchID incorporated on the iPhone 5s. The feature has since then seen on almost all the smartphones. Now, the latest patent application from Apple suggests that the company wants to spread the technology to the automotive industry and replace the car keys.

The application was filed in 2017 but didn't appear until February 2019. The patent shows a "system and method for vehicle authorization" that will allow users to lock or unlock cars using technology like TouchID or FaceID. This could be done via an iPhone. The system would detect the user's device as they approach the vehicle.

The iPhone would then ask the user to use their finger or face to unlock the vehicle. This would likely be the quickest and most cost-effective way to implement the new feature. There's a possibility that the company might license the tech to an automaker and incorporate the system in the car's door.

This way the users will not require an iPhone or a key fob to unlock the car. They just have to align their face with the door. The same tech could be used to start the engine. This new technique will also prevent theft or hacking of key fobs.

Well, one thing goes without saying that this is just a patent, and the company is yet to comment on the application. There's no certainty that the patent will ever reach the production stage.

But Apple needs to bring this technology sooner if they want to make the most of it. Germany's Bosch also has plans to replace the key fobs with a dedicated app. The system was showcased at CES 2019. Hyundai also has a fingerprint-sensing feature available on the Santa Fe 2019.