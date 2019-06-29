Apple Music Crosses 60 Million Subscribers – Eyes To Become Best Music Streaming Service News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Apple has been constantly hitting the headlines as it is prepping to launch its upcoming iPhones for this year in September. Today, Apple is in the news not for any of its new launches but for the Apple Music streaming service, which has witnessed a growth in the number of subscribers.

In an interview with Numerama, the company's Senior Vice President Eddy Cue claimed that the service has exceeded 60 million subscribers across the globe. The company would even touch new heights with its amazing streaming service, according to the Vice President.

Apple Mjusic Eyes To Grow

Having said that, the Apple Music streaming service is yet to achieve a bigger milestone since it's still lagging behind the market leader Spotify, which has a massive userbase of 100 million subscribers across the world. On a lighter note, it's remarkable to notice how quickly Apple has been attracting subscribers towards its streaming service in a short span of time. And, the company might come up with more exciting revelation which could double its total number of users.

Apple Music Streaming Service Price Cut In India

In order to draw the attention of more subscribers towards Apple Music streaming in India, the company slashed the cost with a good margin irrespective of different user domains. The members can obtain this service individually with a monthly subscription cost of just Rs. 99 thus getting a subsequent amount of Rs. 21 as a price cut. The subscribers with up to 6 family members now get a monthly subscription at Rs. 149 while for a student, it is available only for Rs. 49.

Apple Music Service Facing Tough Competition From Spotify

Though Apple has witnessed a huge margin in terms of subscribers in a quick span of time, it is still lagging behind Spotify. To compete against the market leader, Apple Music might come up with more glittering advertising schemes.

Earlier Apple had provided free Apple Music service with ventures like American Airlines and Shazan consumers, which turned out to be a successful approach. While Spotify had bigger partners in the form of The New York Times, Hulu, Samsung, Starbucks, and more. At this moment, it would be quite interesting to see what more plans Apple would include to outshine over its competitor.

