Apple partners with Who Code to empower over 90,000 US girls in coding News oi-Priyanka Dua Apple Music will be featuring some of the most visionary women in music with highly curated playlists and editorial packages, and Beats 1 will host a 24-hour takeover with shows programmed.

Cupertino based tech giant Apple has partnered with Girls Who Code a US-based non-profit organization to support new coding opportunities for girls and young women in the US.

"Using the Everyone Can Code Curriculum, 90,000 girls and Girls Who Code Club facilitators in all 50 states can learn to use Swift, Apple's easy to learn a programming language that hundreds of thousands of apps are built with," Apple said in a statement.

"Women have earned the opportunity to have our ideas shape the future," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives.

"We're excited to support Girls Who Code as they empower girls to be the developers and tech innovators of tomorrow," Jackson said.

Under this new programme, Apple stores around the world, visitors can attend over 60 sessions in the "Made By Women" series, led by artists, musicians, photographers, app developers, scientists and entrepreneurs designed to inspire the next generation in hands-on sessions to unlock creativity and take their passions to the next level.

In March, the App Store will celebrate the creative women at the forefront of apps and games. Every App of the Day featured in the US will highlight an app founded, developed or led by a woman, including Bumble, TheSkimm and Stitch Fix. Every Friday during the month of March, go behind the scenes on the App Store Today tab with women like Lisy Kane, a game producer and co-founder of the startup Girl Geek Academy, which aims to bring more women into gaming and tech. On International Women's Day, App Store customers will also be treated to special collections highlighting games featuring Marvel's iconic female superhero, Captain Marvel.

Throughout the month, Apple Music will be featuring some of the most visionary women in music with highly curated playlists and editorial packages, and Beats 1 will host a 24-hour takeover with shows programmed to highlight inspiring women.