Apple patents suggest 3D Touch table and high tech packaging of iPhones News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple has some new concepts for its future products.

Apple might be working on something new, at least that's what the latest patents suggest. The new filings are related to how the company displays its devices in the Apple Store, and how it packages its iPhones.

The first patent is related to the 3D Touch table that the company showcased in a few Apple Stores a few years ago. It is basically a big display which shows off iPhones, and when they're tapped, the display offers a ripple-like effect.

The new patent falls in line with the patent from 2016, but it's clear that Apple is taking the concept seriously and could bring it to Apple Stores in the future.

Moreover, Apple could also be exploring a way to make the actual packaging of its devices a bit for high tech. The patent suggests the use of devices inside the package. The company filed for a similar patent back in 2007, meaning the company has this idea for a while now.

The patent also suggests that the devices can be interacted with while they are still inside the package. Also, the devices will receive software updates while still inside the box, so when the users finally get their device they would be ready with the latest software.

This sounds like an interesting concept but it would make the product more expensive and make for more electronic waste, which would be an issue for the company. The Force Touch table, however, is something we've seen in the past and seems possible for the future Apple Stores.