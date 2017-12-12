Apple pay cash is live in the US

Apple Pay Cash is live in the United States, yes you heard it right, now users can send and receive money with friends and family quickly, easily and securely.

The tech giant said that the customers already use iMessage to communicate with friends and family, and now they can get paid right within those everyday conversations, or by just asking Siri to pay someone. They can use the debit and credit cards they already have added to Apple Pay, so there's no need to install an app or create yet another account.

Apple says that iOS 11.2 is available now as a free update and is required to make person to person payments and use Apple Pay Cash on iPhone and iPad. Customers who have already updated to iOS 11.2 can simply restart their devices to begin sending and receiving money with friends and family and using Apple Pay Cash.

WatchOS 4.2 will be available as a free update and is required to send and receive money and use Apple Pay Cash on any Apple Watch model.

Apple customers who don't already have Apple Pay set up on their supported device can still receive money from friends and family without needing to install a new app or add a card to Wallet, Apple said.

Users can also view their transaction history, including person to person payments as well as purchases they've made in stores, apps and on the web with Apple Pay Cash, right in Wallet.

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of all Apple hardware, software, and services. Sending and receiving money from friends and family is now secure, faster and more convenient than ever with Apple Pay. Each person to person payment and purchase made with Apple Pay Cash is authenticated with Face ID on iPhone X, Touch ID on other iPhone and iPad models or a secure passcode on Apple Watch, Apple added.