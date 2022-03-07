Apple ‘Peek Performance’ Event On March 8: Where To Watch Livestream & What to Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is hosting its first event of 2022 called 'Peek Performance' on March 8 (tomorrow) which will again be an online-only event. It can be watched via the Apple website and its official YouTube channel. However, the brand did not reveal anything regarding the upcoming launches.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is going to unveil the iPhone SE 2022 model/iPhone SE 3 with 5G connectivity at the Apple 'Peak Performance' event. Besides, the event is going to witness the launch of new iPads, Macs, and many more. Here's how to watch livestream in India and expected launches at the 'Peak Performance' event tomorrow.

Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: Timing, How To Watch Livestream In India

Apple "Peek Performance' event will be hosted virtually tomorrow (on October 18) at 1PM ET (11:30 PM IST). Interested fans can watch the event via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com website, and Apple TV app. Also, you can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: Expected Launches

The biggest announcement of the event will be the iPhone SE 3 which will ship with the 5G connectivity. Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some details about the upcoming iPhone SE 3. As per him, the next-gen iPhone SE 3 will flaunt an identical design as the current iPhone SE.

The device will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone SE 3 is tipped to come in white, red, and black color options. Upfront, the handset is said to feature 4.7-inch display with support for a Face ID setup. The phone will offer a 12MP primary camera at the rear and there will be a 12MP front-facing camera sensor with support for 4K video recording for selfies and videos.

As far as the price is concerned, analyst John Donovan claimed the base model of the iPhone SE 3 will start at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,563), making it an affordable Apple device with 5G connectivity.

iPad Air 5

Besides, Apple is also expected to announce 5th gen iPad Air at the event. The iPad Air 5 is likely to have similar design as the current iPad Air; however, it will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. It will have a 10.9-inch display and a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

New Mac Mini, MacBooks & iOS 15.4

At the event, the new Mac Mini and the MacBooks are also expected to be unveiled. Apple is expected to bring the Apple MacBook Air with the new M2 processor. Apart from this, Apple is likely to announce iOS 15.5 update with features like Face ID with a mask.

The release date of the latest software is expected to be revealed after the event. And the new features of the update will only be available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. All these speculations are yet to be confirmed. So it will be better to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

