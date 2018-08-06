ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple pulls off InfoWars podcasts from iTunes

Apple has been stringent with the policies and instead of taking down a few episodes the company has removed the entire library of the InfoWars podcasts.

By:

Related Articles

    In an effort to aid the tech companies to curb the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories on their respective platforms, Apple has removed at least five InfoWars podcasts from its iTunes online marketplace. Apple has removed the War Room podcast from the iTunes which is hosted by the infamous InfoWars co-founder, Alex Jones. Alex's radio shows, podcasts, and websites publicize the controversial theories like the ones of the 9/11 attacks and also the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones had claimed that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax and has been slammed with a content ban on the platforms like the YouTube and Spotify.

    Apple pulls off InfoWars podcasts from iTunes

    The InfoWars podcasts that is still available on the iTunes is the Real News with David Knight. This podcast is broadcasted on weekday mornings and is a three-hour long radio show. The development of the show was confirmed an Apple spokeswoman. In a statement issued by the Apple spokesperson to The Washington Post mentions that the action is taken in line with the company's policy against the hate speech.

    The spokesperson said that "Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

    Also read, Apple products worth Rs 2 crore stolen from a showroom in Indore

    It is being reported that Apple has been stringent with the policies and instead of taking down a few episodes the company has removed the entire library of the InfoWars podcasts.

    "Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions," the spokesperson further added.

    See also, Apple iPhone 9 live image shows single rear camera and glass back

    Earlier, Facebook had also announced that it will be removing four of Alex Jones' pages for breaching its platform's content guideline by uploading hateful content. Prior to that Facebook had also removed four videos uploaded by Jones and also imposed a 30-day ban on his own profile following the violation of its policies by him as the content consisted of hate speech and bullying content. With the latest move, Apple has become the latest tech company that has taken an action against Alex Jones and has pulled off his shows after Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, and others.

    Read More About: apple itunes news podcast
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue