Apple pulls off InfoWars podcasts from iTunes

In an effort to aid the tech companies to curb the spread of fake news and conspiracy theories on their respective platforms, Apple has removed at least five InfoWars podcasts from its iTunes online marketplace. Apple has removed the War Room podcast from the iTunes which is hosted by the infamous InfoWars co-founder, Alex Jones. Alex's radio shows, podcasts, and websites publicize the controversial theories like the ones of the 9/11 attacks and also the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones had claimed that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax and has been slammed with a content ban on the platforms like the YouTube and Spotify.

The InfoWars podcasts that is still available on the iTunes is the Real News with David Knight. This podcast is broadcasted on weekday mornings and is a three-hour long radio show. The development of the show was confirmed an Apple spokeswoman. In a statement issued by the Apple spokesperson to The Washington Post mentions that the action is taken in line with the company's policy against the hate speech.

The spokesperson said that "Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

It is being reported that Apple has been stringent with the policies and instead of taking down a few episodes the company has removed the entire library of the InfoWars podcasts.

"Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions," the spokesperson further added.

Earlier, Facebook had also announced that it will be removing four of Alex Jones' pages for breaching its platform's content guideline by uploading hateful content. Prior to that Facebook had also removed four videos uploaded by Jones and also imposed a 30-day ban on his own profile following the violation of its policies by him as the content consisted of hate speech and bullying content. With the latest move, Apple has become the latest tech company that has taken an action against Alex Jones and has pulled off his shows after Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, and others.