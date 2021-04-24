Apple Ransomware Attack: Hackers Demand $50 Million For Crucial Future Product Designs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple is quite well known for its secure ecosystem which but a recent cyber attack proves that hackers can find loopholes despite all measures. A massive ransomware attack is what Apple has to face with the hackers gaining access to the company's confidential data. All this happened while Apple was gearing up for its 'Spring Loaded' event that concluded on April 20. The attack is said to have been carried out ahead of this event. Following are the details:

What Is the New Apple Ransomware Attack?

The latest ransomware attack has been carried out by the group called REvil. The ransomware group which is also known as Sodinokibi took to the dark web to reveal that they have gained access to one of the Apple supplier's servers that manufactures the company's products.

This security breach has given the hackers the chance to get hold of crucial data comprising Apple's upcoming product details including design and more. The hackers have attacked Quanta Computer which Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer and is an Apple parts supplier.

The attackers further have asked for a ransom of $50 million (approx Rs. 374.5 corers). The Apple supplier is the key manufacturer of products related to MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch, etc. The REvi'ls group operator confirmed this attack via the dark web and has claimed that they had tried to negotiate a deal.

However, once Quanta Computers (Apple supplier) refused to pay for the ransomware, the details were made available on the dark web. Apple's supplier has acknowledged this attack on its server, but has not shelled out any details on the part of negotiations. However, the company said all the security protocols were activated as soon as the attack came to knowledge.

An investigation is being conducted to know the details of the security breach and the servers are being upgraded with additional levels of security. It is worth noting that the REvil group has hot access to the large size of confidential design for the new Apple products. The hackers have warned to start posting new files if the ransomware amount is not paid.

