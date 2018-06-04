Apple rolls out macOS 10.13.5 update with improved security and iCloud sync for Messages

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant had recently rolled out iOS 11.4 update for its devices including the Apple TV and Apple watch. Following this Apple has now begun rolling macOS High Sierra update version 10.13.5 for its mac devices. The latest macOS update brings some improvements and bug fixes. Apple has also introduced the ability to sync Messages across all the Apple devices.

It is being reported that the Cupertino tech giant has been testing with the ability to sync Messages with iCloud for quite some time and the feature is said to have been spotted a number of times in various beta updates. Following the iOS 11.4 update last week, the feature made its way to various Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, and iPad touch devices. Now, the feature is going to be available for the macOS.

Further, the iCloud syncing feature will also allow the users to consistent conversations across all the Apple devices. This implies that when a user will add a new device, all the conversation/chat history will be intact. Also, when a user deletes any message or chat then the changes will be reflected on all the devices that are running using the same Apple ID.

One of the other ability that the MAC users will be receiving is that they will also be able to store the received and sent an attachment on iCloud. This will allow the users to save space on their devices. However, it will be worth noting the fact that Apple currently offers only 5GB of storage space per user. So, if the users want to store more data they might have to upgrade their account.

Also, one of the other highlight features that the update brings is that the macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 will get a whole new set of security improvements. For example, the update brings an updated driver for graphics cards that accompany Intel and AMD CPU to take on the Spectre variant 2 vulnerability.

The latest update also brings fixes for the vulnerability in the Mail app which allowed the hackers to intercept and read encrypted emails. Apart from this Apple has also fixed the vulnerabilities in iBooks that allowed the hackers to bypass password protection. The other improvements bring stability and efficiency to the Mac devices.