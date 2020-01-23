Just In
- just now Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaks; To Be Showcased At MWC 2020
-
- 3 min ago DirecTV Satellite Could Explode Due To Faulty Batteries: Why Is It Dangerous?
- 13 min ago BSNL Launches 4G Services In Mangaluru City
- 42 min ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Vs Note 10 Plus Vs Note 10: Which One You Should Buy?
Don't Miss
- Finance Number Of New Demat Accounts Opened In 2019 Climb To 10-Year High
- Movies Street Dancer 3D Vs Panga Box Office Prediction Day 1: Will Varun Dhawan Beat Kangana Ranaut?
- News India on state of very high alert as Pakistan looks to launch rogue drones
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2021: Hagley Oval at Christchurch to host the final
- Lifestyle Exclusive: Signs That You Are Dating A Fuckboy, Let’s Hear It From Women!
- Automobiles MG ZS Electric SUV Registers 2,800 Units In Bookings Within 27 Days Of Unveil
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Apple's ITP Technology Poses Security Risks To Safari, Claims Google
Apple has always been one of the most reliable brands when it comes to privacy protection. But the latest research by Google looks shocking. According to search-giant, Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature is posing security vulnerability to its Safari browser. Due to the flaws in Safari, potential hackers can get easy access to users' browsing and search history. While Apple claims to have fixed the ITP loopholes, a paper by Google reveals that these flaws still have limits.
The research paper, by Google, claims that the security loopholes will also let different websites track your activity while browsing. Google officials stated that it has remained the brand's core ideology to make sure no companies with which, Google has worked, face no security risks. Hereby, also ensuring the complete safety of potential users.
Google went on to add that it has also worked closely with Apple on this issue, and has constantly kept the Cupertino-giant updated. It was back in 2017 when Apple introduced the ITP feature to Safari. The technology was developed to protect Safari users from hackers and other websites. The feature simply tracks the use and purpose of different websites and eventually blocks them, for security concerns.
While tracking, ITP logs on these websites as powerful domains. After noticing the breaching data from these websites that would allow ad makers to identify the Safari user, ITP automatically adds a record of different logs to its directory. The paper claims that even after logging these websites, the potential hackers have found easy access for the backdoor entry. As the various logs would indirectly produce a user's detailed web history.
The Google researchers said that websites would easily find whether the used domains were available on the ITP list or not. After the list matches with that of the searched domains, the entire ITP directory will be corrupted, escalating higher security risks. Because of the flaws, your access to some websites would get blocked after crucial information leaks.
Even earlier, Apple failed to protect the privacy of users when it introduced the "Do Not Track" feature to Safari. Due to the feature, other websites found an easy and better way to track users, by making these users' browser settings.
-
19,990
-
22,390
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,899
-
34,986
-
1,07,899
-
15,649
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,920
-
15,999
-
63,900
-
34,986
-
47,799
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000
-
20,580