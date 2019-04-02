Apple starts assembling iPhone 7 in India: All you need to know News oi-Karan Sharma Apple starts iPhone 7 production in Bengaluru India. All you need to know about.

Apple started assembling its iPhone 7 in Bangalore India, as a step towards making in India campaign. Wistron is the company behind the assembly of the smartphone, the company was already assembled iPhone 6S in the country and this is not the first Apple phone which is manufactured in India.

An Apple spokesperson told IANS, "We are proud to be producing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru for our local customers furthering our long-term commitment in India."

The assembling of the iPhone 7 began in March. Last year the company announced that it is going invest Rs 3000 crore in Narasupra industrial sector in Kolar, Karnataka. Wistron started assembling iPhone SE and iPhone 6s first in India it seems that the company has gradually started moving towards the latest models as well.

As per Wistron India head Gururaj A, the company is working on setting up an iPhone making plant which will be spread in 43 acres of land, which is capable of employing more 10,000 people. This will ultimately increase the employment rate of the country.

Indian electronics market is growing very fast, and it seems Apple doesn't want to lose the opportunity of grabbing the chance of producing its products with less manufacturing cost.

"I think to start with, it makes sense for Apple to localise assembling of models that have the potential to scale up and then slowly expands it to the entire portfolio," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

Let's see how much price difference Indians will notice after this step. Let's us tell you that the price of the earlier iPhones which were assembled in the country remain the same, hope this time Apple will reduce the pricing of the phones.

Source