Just In
- 20 min ago Reliance Jio Revises International Packs; Cut Down User Benefits
-
- 38 min ago Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Today At 12 PM: Live Stream And Expected Price
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC Announced: India Launch Pegged For October
- 8 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale (Aug 6th - 10th): Offers To Avail On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi’s full itinerary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
- Lifestyle When Will the COVID-19 Pandemic Peak And End? A Data-Based Report
- Movies Rhea Wasn't Allowed To Attend Sushant's Funeral; Name Struck Off From The List, Says Actress' Lawyer
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 3, 2020
- Automobiles Yamaha R15 V3.0 Price Increase Announced: Second Hike After BS6 Update
- Finance Sashidhar Jagdishan To Replace Aditya Puri As HDFC Bank's CEO: Report
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Apple Summoned To Court Again, This Time Over Siri
Apple is facing yet another lawsuit over patent infringement, this time for its smart voice assistant Siri. A Chinese AI company known as both Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology and as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit, suing Apple for 10 billion yuan (around $1.43 billion) over Apple's voice assistant technology.
Xiao-i claims infringement of its patent filed in 2004 and granted in 2009. Reuters reports a social media post, where the company asks Apple to "to stop patent infringement on its smart assistant product Siri, including but not limited to stopping the manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling and importing products."
Apple In Another Lawsuit
Lawsuits aren't something new to Apple and the company said it's looking forward to defending its software in court. Xiao-i originally lodged its complaint in 2012, and back then, Apple filed a request to have the patent invalidated, and the debate went on for eight years.
"Siri does not contain features included in their patent, which relates to games and instant messaging, and we are disappointed Xiao-i Robot has filed another lawsuit," Apple said in a statement. Additionally, Apple noted that independent appraisers certified by the Chinese court also concluded that Apple doesn't infringe on Xiao-i's technology.
At the same time, the eight-year-long discussion finally ended last month when the Chinese Supreme People's Court ruled in Xiao-'s favor. This reversed the previous decision ruled by the Beijing High Court. Apple notes that Xiao-i is filing another patent with the latest decision by the Chinese Supreme Court, which once again renews the original patent infringement claim.
What Next?
Xiao-i Robot said it has filed a formal lawsuit with the Shanghai High People's Court. For all we know, this too will go on for a while before we hear the final decision. Siri, no doubt, is one of the most used voice assistant and a crucial factor for Apple's ecosystem. Moreover, the lawsuit comes at a time where US-China tensions are at a peak. It remains to see what the court will decide.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,835
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
27,999
-
17,499
-
23,998
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
48,900
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
9,999
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
16,105