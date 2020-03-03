Apple Supplier Foxconn To Resume Production Line By March End In China News oi-Karan Sharma

The pace of the Foxconn's production line went slow in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Most of the employees had left the factory which was hit the product of Apple iPhone drastically. To recall, Foxconn is the major supplier for Apple and it is the one responsible for major assembly of its devices. It was also reported that Apple will face a delay in this year's iPhone series launch because of coronavirus. However, Foxconn in its latest report confirmed that the company will resume the production in China soon.

The company claims that the production lines will be resumed bt the end of March. According to the report, the production will start with more than half of its seasonal workforce. The country has already started working amid of coronavirus outbreak. To recall, coronavirus (COVID-19)is an infection which can be transmitted from person-to-person and originated in China.

The infection is already spread in more than 60 countries including India. More than 86,000 people get infected across China and more than 3,000 people lost their life.

Due to the outbreak of virus the business has faced serious losses as the government of China stopped all the modes of travel to prevent the virus from spreading to mass. Meanwhile, the country has also extended the Lunar New Year break and the people were asked to stay at their residence taking proper medical measures.

Meanwhile, Samsung and LG Innotek have also shut down their factories after the positive cases of coronavirus cases found among the workers. Both the companies are disinfecting the entire floors where the infected works were working. According to the report, more than 5,100 cases of positive coronavirus infection is noted in South Korea.

Meanwhile, two cases of positive coronavirus infection were also reported in India from New Delhi and Hyderabad. Let's see what measures the Indian government is going to imply to prevent the killer virus.

