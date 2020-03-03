Apple To Layout First Retail In India; Tim Cook Thanks Trump News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Mr. Trump's India visit is turning out to be remarkable for both the countries, in various sectors. It was during the visit Trump proposed the idea to open Apple's first retail in India. And, the idea was well-appreciated by Mr. Modi. It is Tim Cook who is more overwhelmed about Trump's formulation. In an interview, Cook expressed his gratitude towards Trump administration.

With the retail unit expected to be in Mumbai, India, Apple will not have to depend on its third-party sellers in India which indirectly connected consumers with the tech-giant. Cook further said that Apple never wanted to rely on the third-party retailers for the sales of Apple products especially iPhones, which unnecessarily increased the price.

Earlier, Cook also welcomed and thanked Mr. Modi's decision for relaxing a 30% local sourcing norm in single-brand retail. The relaxation will eventually bring more consumers to Apple's court. Gradually, customers will increase once the retail opens in India. The Cupertino-giant will regulate itself the market and have full control over the sales of Apple's products.

Given that India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, Apple is positively seeing Trump's move. With a few more retails in India, the Cupertino-giant might even introduce little cheaper phones to curb down Chinese rivalries, in the same price segment.

Apple was earlier criticized by the Trump administration for not cooperating with FBI officials. The company was asked to provide access of the users to the FBI for security reasons. Apple constantly denied for sharing the privacy of users, in a fear of losing its robust consumer base. But, the company assured that it is bringing more innovative features that will prevent users from any kind of illegal activity.

However, when it comes to security it's only the Apple we can trust greatly. Unlike Android, its OS is shipped in a single-phase and gradually rolls out to other iPhone models after the testing. And hence there's great software uniformity in these devices, leaving no loopholes for the potential hackers to get through.

