Apple TV to receive Zero Sign-on and Dolby Atmos support with the new tvOS update

Apple is hosting the WWDC 2018 developer conference in San Jose, California. The Cupertino tech giant has introduced a number of upgrades it will be rolling out to its devices and operating systems. During the conference, Apple had introduced the upgrades that will be rolled out to the tvOS and also explained how it will enhance the viewing experience on big screens. Apple TV 4K which was announced last year is receiving some major changes.

One of the major and important changes that Apple has in store for the users is that their set-top box will soon get the support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Apple is further boasting that the Apple TV 4k is not the first but also the "only streaming player that's both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified". This allows the Apple TV to offer immersive video watching experience for the users.

Similar to iTunes which had seen a boost in 4K HDR content with the announcement of the updated set-top box, Apple will also begin offering Dolby Atmos-supported movies and all the movies in a user's collection will be updated to Atmos without any charges.

Apple is also working towards extending its 'single sign-on' feature that allows the users to access video apps which are available under a user's cable subscription on the Apple TV. The feature is named Zero Sign-on, and with this Apple has now eliminated the need of typing and will allow the users to sign in to all supported apps by simply detecting the user's connection to a cable provider's broadband connection.

"Apple has teamed up with Charter Spectrum to launch Zero Sign-on later this year, with more cable providers coming on board over time".

With this partnership, the users will also gain access to live channels and whole new set of on-demand programs by using an all-new Spectrum app. This will further simplify the access and the users will have access to more Apple TV 4K content. A user will be able to locate the Apple TV remote for iOS devices from right within the control panel. This makes the set-top box more accessible from a user's iPhone or iPad.