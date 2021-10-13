Apple 'Unleashed' Event Scheduled For October 18; New MacBook Pro & AirPods 3 Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple has announced its upcoming event 'Unleashed', which is scheduled to take place on October 18. Apple has shared a teaser video to confirm the date of its upcoming event. However, the brand has not shared any details regarding the upcoming products that will be unveiled at the event.

There are rumors that the tech giant is going to announce new MacBook Pro models with M1X chip and the Apple AirPods 3. Check here how to watch livestream and expected launches at the 'Unleashed' event on Oct 18.

Apple 'Unleashed' Event: Timing, How To Watch Livestream

The event will be hosted virtually on October 18 at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). Interested fans can watch the event via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com website, and Apple TV app. Also, you can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Apple 'Unleashed' Event: New MacBook Pro Coming?

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil the M1X-powered MacBook Pro. As above-mentioned, Apple has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops. However, multiple leaks and rumors have already given us an idea about what the upcoming MacBook Pro has to offer.

Apple is expected to bring two models -14-inch and 16-inch which will be powered by the M1X chip (upgraded version of M1 chip). Both models are said to come with mini-LED displays, thinner bezels, and 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 resolutions, respectively.

Other features of the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops are said to include MagSafe charging, HDMI port, SD card slot, and so on. However, there won't be Touch Bar.

Apple AirPods 3 Also Expected At 'Unleashed' Event

The third-generation AirPods was supposed to be unveiled at the iPhone 13 series launch event where the brand announced the iPhone 13 Series smartphones, Watch Series 7, and the new iPads. The shipments of the Apple AirPods 3 were low which is said to be the reason for not launching the 3rd generation AirPods. Now, it seems the wait is finally over as the AirPods 3 is expected to launch at October 18 event.

In terms of design, the Apple AirPods 3 is said to share a similar design as the AirPods Pro. Besides, it will have a short stem, a sensor, and a microphone on the front. For battery, the upcoming AirPods is said to offer better battery life; however, a report suggested that AirPods 3 might offer the same battery life as the Apple AirPods Pro.

Additionally, it is also said to be powered by the wireless chip named U1; however, the AirPods 3 is expected to skip the Active Noise Cancellation feature. Other features might include a rectangular charging case, Wireless Charging support, improved audio performance, and Apple Music Lossless Audio support.

As far as price is concerned, the third-gen AirPods is rumored to come with an affordable price tag. All these speculations are yet to be confirmed. So, we will suggest our readers to take this with a grain of salt and stay tuned for October 18 event.

Best Mobiles in India