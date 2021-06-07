Apple WWDC 2021 Today: How And Where To Watch Livestream In India, What to Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is going to kick off its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) tonight. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will again be an online-only event. It can be watched via the Apple website and its official YouTube channel. It is a five-day event and will go on until June 11, 2021.

Apple WWDC event is basically for software updates and will showcase the next-gen iOS, watchOS, iPad OS, macOS, and tvOS. Alongside, Apple is also said to unveil its MacBook Pro models at the event. Check here how to watch livestream in India and expected launches at the WWDC 2021 event.

Apple WWDC 2021: Timing, How To Watch Livestream In India

The WWDC 2021 keynote session will start today (June 7) at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) which will be live-streamed from Apple's campus in California. You can watch the event via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. Besides, interested fans can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Apple WWDC 2021: What To Expect?

Apple is expected to showcase its next-gen iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. As of now, we don't have many details regarding upcoming software updates. However, the updates are said to offer improvements over their existing versions.

Moreover, a report by Bloomberg claims that the upcoming iOS 15 update could come with an upgraded notification experience along with the all-new iMessage. The iPadOS 15 is also rumored to support App Library, Widgets, and the Homescreen customization, while with the watchOS 8, Apple Watch users can expect to get some new features.

Alongside, Apple is said to unveil the new M1X or M2 chip, going to be the successor of the last year's M1 Apple Silicon. The upcoming chip is said to run the higher-end MacBooks and Macs. Besides, Apple is also likely to announce the new MacBook Pro variants. The upcoming models are expected to come in 14- and 16-inch versions. Further, the event could showcase ​a redesigned Mac Mini with a slim design and said to offer more ports.

