    Applications To Make Your Work From Home Easy

    By
    |

    In this coronavirus lockdown scenario, most of the tech companies and startups have asked their employees to work from home. Employees are telecommuting from home, making new WhatsApp groups, and making Skype calls to cooperate with their team members during the lockdown.

    However, working from home simply wouldn't be possible without advances in software and apps that enable remote workforces.

    Here is the list of 5 types of products which you and your team can use during the worst situation:

    Slack

    Slack is a platform where you can make groups, share information via text messages, video, images, documents and a lot more. Users can access Slack on the web browser and also download the app on their PC, laptop and smartphones. The slack mobile app is available both on Apple Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to use, but you can also opt for the premium subscription.

    According to the report, more than 100 companies for FTSE and across the globe use Slack to connect their teams.

    CISCO

    Cisco has a wide range of product lines for small, medium and large enterprises. The company offers various ways to enable a remote workforce. Cisco Firewall, Cisco VPN Router enables the remote & Site-site VPN connectivity. Also, products like Cisco Webex, Telepresence, Jabber could be used for video collaboration where you can add n numbers of employees.

    Trello
     

    Third on the list is Trello which is one the easiest way to manage your projects and organize anything. This platform is used by millions of people and organisation from all over the world. Trello is headquartered in New York City and distributed all over the world. Moreover, it's a free to use platform.

    WiJungle

    It's a platform which provides Unified Network Security Gateway to organizations all over the world. WiJungle is available in the appliance and software form. Users can purchase the software and install it on their PCs and laptop and enable the VPN connectivity between remote employees and office machines. The software is available on annual, triennial and also for five-year long term license basis.

    Toggl

    Toggl is a time tracking app that offers online time tracking and reporting services through their website along with mobile and desktop applications.

    Read More About: applications Computer news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
