Arctic might be witnessing its hottest summer in 1,15,000 years: report

New findings show that the Arctic wilderness is experiencing the hottest temperatures.

    Scientists have found out that the Arctic is witnessing the hottest summers in 115,000 years. the findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications. The report named "Fast Arctic Canada Glaciers Reveals Landscapes Continuously Ice Covered for More than 40,000 Years", shows that the Canadian Arctic wilderness is experiencing the hottest temperatures for the first time in around 115,000 years.

    Arctic might be witnessing its hottest summer in 115,000 years: report

     

    The researchers studied geographical anomalies and old ice on Canada's Baffin Island, leading them to the findings. The team studied high-plateau ice caps and deep fjords, reports vaaju.com.

    Ice caps are stable and do not move like icebergs, and the matter lying on the ground is intact until the cap remains in place. For ages, Baffin Island walls and plateaus are covered in ice. But now, the equilibrium is causing the Arctic to heat up at twice the speed compared to the rest of the world.

    Lead author, Simon Pendleton and his team cross-checked their findings with multiple sources such as the ice measurements from nearby Greenland. This led them to discover that the current Arctic summer is hotter than any time in 115,000-120,000 years, according to Gizmodo.com.

    "Our last century of heat is likely to be greater than a few centuries over the past 120,000 years," Pendleton said.

    As the ice caps melt, researchers will be able to find more ancient landscapes. Based on the data, they will be able to determine how the Arctic will shape up as the climate change continues.

    science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
