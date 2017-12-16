Artificial Intelligence will create 2.3 million jobs in 2020: Gartner

According to a new report by Gartner, Artificial Intelligence will create 2.3 million jobs in 2020, while eliminating 1.8 Million.

2020 will be a pivotal year in AI-related employment dynamics, according to Gartner, Inc, as artificial intelligence (AI) will become a positive job motivator.

The number of jobs affected by AI will vary by industry; through 2019, healthcare, the public sector, and education will see continuously growing job demand while manufacturing will be hit the hardest. Starting in 2020, AI-related job creation will cross into positive territory, reaching two million net-new jobs in 2025.

Many significant innovations in the past have been associated with a transition period of temporary job loss, followed by recovery, the business transformation, and AI will likely follow this route," said Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner.

AI will improve the productivity of many jobs, eliminate millions of middle- and low-level positions, but also create millions of more new positions of highly skilled, management and even the entry-level and low-skilled variety.

SEE ALSO: Smartphone sensors to cross 10 billion marks in 2020: Counterpoint

"Unfortunately, most calamitous warnings of job losses confuse AI with automation - that overshadows the greatest AI benefit - AI augmentation- a combination of human and artificial intelligence, where both complement each other."

IT leaders should not only focus on the projected net increase of jobs. With each investment in AI enabled technologies, they must take into consideration what jobs will be lost, what jobs will be created, and how it will transform how workers collaborate with others, make decisions and get work done.

"Now is the time to really impact your long-term AI direction," said Ms. Sicular. "For the greatest value, focus on augmenting people with AI. Enrich people's jobs, reimagine old tasks and create new industries. Transform your culture to make it rapidly adaptable to AI-related opportunities or threats."

By 2022, one in five workers engaged in mostly non-routine tasks will rely on AI to do a job, Gartner said.