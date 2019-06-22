Asia’s Largest Event In Gaming, Animation And Visual Effects Kicks Off In Bengaluru News oi-Karan Sharma

GAFX 2019 is Asia's most prominent and largest AVGC conference, organised by Government of Karnataka and ABAI, intends to attract experts, studios, production houses, game developers from all over the world. This one-of-kind-platform for artists of Games, Animation & Visual Effects Industry will bring together industry veterans, professionals, students, academia, technology partners, animation, VFX & games studios and production houses under one roof to provide exposure to talents as well as subject matter expertise to professionals, artists and students.

More than 3,000 students from 25 colleges from all over Karnataka are taking part in the conference.

Bengaluru GAFX 2019 is organised by the Government of Karnataka and the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI) and intends to identify and provide a global platform to talents. It also attracts industry veterans, professionals, students, academia, technology partners, animation, VFX and games studios and production houses and generates jobs.

The panel discussion on 'Changing CG production in India Centre of Excellence: Disrupting Traditional Production' saw industry biggies talk about the future of motion graphics and how it is disrupting the sphere of animation, gaming and visual effects.

Moderated by PC Vikram, the 'Comics and Beyond: Presentation and Panel' saw the coming together of graphic novelist and animation film director Somnath Pal, illustrator and animation film designer Saumin Suresh Patil and Anand Radhakrishnan, a graphic novelist and art director. Kirini Rambhatla also presented on 'Chitrakatha'- the future of graphic novels.

Session on 'Indian IP - A Pictorial Journey & Future Pathways,' moderated by Ashish Kulkarni, witnessed the homegrown experts explaining the inception and growth of various Indian animated tv series and films.

At the session, 'Take your 3D assets and environments from the first draft to final frames,' the audience was hooked onto Autodesk's integration of groundbreaking technology for the design, production and rendering. The day also saw a video conference with Arielle Martin, Creative Specialist at Foundry from the UK, who introduced Katana and explained its significance and usage.

The other sessions include 'Mentor 360 - Connecting Students and Studios,' moderated by Ganesh Papanna of ABAI and attended by Anand Baid, Vishal T.M, and three principals from ABAI and Karnataka Government's Digital Art Centers, 'Deals with Wheels - Global Productions Looking for Indian Partners,' attended by Angela Salt, Sheila de Courcy, Neil Chakravarthy, Avrill Stark and Catherine Branscome, and GAFX exclusive that revolved around the making of Chota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka.

The three-day event will conclude on 23 June 2019.

