Astronomers discover 83 supermassive black holes using Subaru Telescope

A team of astronomers who have long been looking for ancient, supermassive black holes, might have just hit a jackpot. The team has discovered 83 previously unknown quasars. The team tuned the ultra-powerful "Hyper Suprime-Cam", which is placed atop Subaru Telescope in Hawaii that has been surveying the sky for over five years.

By studying the images, the team was able to pick potential quasar candidates out of the dark. Notably, the method of probing populations of supermassive black holes that have a similar size to the ones that are being observed today has given us a peek into their origin.

After identifying 83 potential candidates, the team used a few international telescopes to confirm their findings. The supermassive black holes there were discovered are around 13 billion lightyears away.

"It is remarkable that such massive dense objects were able to form so soon after the Big Bang," said Michael Strauss, who co-authored the paper, in a press release.

