Astronomers discover new dwarf galaxy using Hubble Space Telescope

We have a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way.

    Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope to study the stars in the globular cluster NGC 6752 have made an unusual finding. They found a dwarf galaxy in our cosmic backyard which is around 30 million light-years away, The finding is reported in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

    An international team of astronomers recently used the telescope to study white dwarf stars in the NGC 6752. The team wants to study these stars to measure the age of the globular cluster, but they made this unexpected finding.

    In the outer fringes of the observed area, a compact collection of stars was visible. After a careful analysis of their brightness and temperatures, the scientists came to a conclusion that these stars aren't a part of the cluster the Milky Way belongs to-but rather they are millions of light-years more distant.

    The newly found galaxy is nicknamed Bedin 1 by the astronomers, is an average sized, elongated galaxy. It measures only 3000 light years - a fraction of the size of the milky way. The astronomers have classified it as a dwarf spheroidal galaxy which is defined by their small size, low-luminosity, lack of dust and old stellar populations.

    Previously, Scientists found what may be Earth's oldest rock. The lunar sample was brought to Earth from the Moon by the Apollo 14 astronauts. A team that works with Center for Lunar Science and Exploration (CLSE) discovered the evidence that the rock was launched from our planet by an asteroid or comet.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
