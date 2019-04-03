Astronomers to release first ever image of black hole on April 10 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar This is going to be a "groundbreaking" announcement.

Astronomers working at cosmic observatories are set to make a "groundbreaking" announcement on April 10, according to the European Southern Observatory. The Event Horizon is on a mission to chronicle a black hole for the first time. This will be the first time humans will be able to "see" a black hole which lies in the center of the Milky Way or the elliptical Messier 87 galaxy.

Black holes are invisible and have a very high gravitational pull that sucks in everything that comes in its proximity including light. Once something goes inside a black hole, there's no escape. This is the reason black holes are impossible to see.

However, at the edge of a black hole lies the "event horizon." A lot of material is accumulated in this area and speeds around the black hole at a very high pace that results in the emission of radiation, which is visible. For the last 13 years, the Event Horizon Telescope has been trying to capture two black holes: Sagittarius A* which lies the center of the Milky Way, and the black hole at the center of Messier 87.

The data gathered from these black holes capture the radio signals emitted by the event horizon. The data is digitized and analyzed. Since all telescopes around the globe are synced up to a very precise clock, and the data can be correlated and merged together to produce an image of the event horizon.

The researchers have been piecing together the data that has been collected in the last two years. The upcoming announcement on April could give us the first peek into a black hole.