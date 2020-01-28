Atari Announces Chain Of Hotels With Gaming Equipment News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Atari has recently announced a chain of hotels with gaming rooms and esports studios, to get opened in eight U.S. cities. The company which has introduced the world with hundreds of infamous games has decided to extend its service towards hospitality for the first time. The cities to get hotels from Atari are Phoenix, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, San Francisco, Austin, San Jose, and Seattle.

Phoenix will be the first American city to get Atari-branded hotels. And, the construction of these hotels will start in the middle of 2020. Gradually, the chain of hotels will be extended to the remaining seven cities. One out of many hotels will be built close to the Woz U university campus in Arizona. Since the hotel is game-themed, students from Woz U will get a bigger opportunity to indulge themselves in the sporting event.

The Atari hotels that US cities will get to see in the coming days-- will be added with VR and AR games, to let you with an experience of the gaming playground. A few of these hotels will even have spaces and studios to lodge esports events. We can expect these hotels to get deployed with Atari VCS retro consoles. Atari also said that these hotels will be coming with meeting rooms, movie theaters, bakeries, restaurants, bars, and other luxurious amenities.

Another twitching side is-- based on surfacing reports, the VCS consoles have been met with difficulties. The console makers have claimed about a lack of transparency in terms of full payment, by Atari. Due to the lack of payment, there are high chances that the introduction of these hotels will get delayed. Even though Atari gets the license, the hotels will just get the tagline of the brand. While the developers who will design and develop consoles and other gaming equipment will run the hotel chain.

It would quite be interesting to see how Atari manages to keep away the rising rifts with the developers. Though the gaming hotels look a fascinating idea, it will still be a challenging task for the company to cement its footsteps successfully in the real-estate business.

