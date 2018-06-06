Ather 340 and 450 smart electric scooters launched with reverse gear

India-based company Ather Energy has launched it's 'Made in India' smart electric scooters in two models. The company was working on both the scooters for a long time. The two models are 340 and 450, the company has also started receiving the pre-bookings for the scooters in Bengaluru on its official website.

ArtherSpace will be open for test rides on Friday, June 8 at Indiranagar. The company has already put up the Ather Grid, charging stations in Bangaluru which offers fast charging.

Now coming to the vehicle the Ather 450 is specially designed for city riding condition. The vehicle comes with a top speed of 80km/hr along with a range of 75 km in a single charge. The Arther 450 is said to be quickest accelerations of 3.9 seconds from 0-40 km/hr. On the other side, the 340 has to take a top on 70 km/hr when it comes to speed, it gives a range of 60 km in a single charge. The Ather 340 delivers a acceleration of 5.1 seconds from 0-40 km/hr it comes with a fast charge to 80 percent at a rate of 1km/minute.

Both the scooter comes with a 5.4kW BLDC motor at peak power, that can comfortably ride up 18-degree slopes, making steep parking lots, flyovers, and roads an easy climb. On the technology part, both the 450 and 340 sports a 7-inch display with a resolution of 800×480 Pixels with 800 Nits touchscreen 800 Nits dashboard with IP65 ratings for water and dust resistance. The screen offers onboard navigation with options of alternative routes and saved locations. It also comes with Parking assist which allows riders to reverse into tight parking spots. You can also reverse the scooter with its reverse gear.

The Ather 450 and 340 comes with an app that enables push navigation from the phone to the vehicle dashboard, remote monitoring of the vehicle health and charge monitoring. The company claims that the vehicles will receive Over-the-air (OTA) updates functionality which allows the vehicle to improve over time with continuous updates and adding new features and functionalities.

The Ather 450 also comes with a home charging Point, which will be installed by the company either at owners house or the workplace. The vehicles come with features like surge protection, authenticated power draw, and remote charge monitoring. All these features make Ather's Point a fast, safe and intelligent charger.

The company also offers doorstep pickup and service that can be scheduled through the Ather app. On the price part, the Ather 450 is coming with a price tag of Rs 1,24750 on road and the

The Ather 450 is priced at Rs. 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at Rs. 1,09,750 on road. This is inclusive of FAME subsidy at Rs. 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance. It also comes with vehicle warranty of 2 Years/30,000km and battery warranty of 3 Years/Unlimited km

Auto Expo 2018: How AI can change the face of Mobility

Source