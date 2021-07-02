ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Baby Dogecoin Is Elon Musk’s Next Big Thing; Twitter Reacts To New Meme Crypto

    By
    |

    Baby Dogecoin or Baby Doge is here and seems to come as a successor to meme cryptocurrency - Dogecoin. And if you didn't guess it already, Elon Musk has already tweeted by Baby Dogecoin. And as expected, the value of Baby Doge has already doubled since the tweet went viral. Here's everything you need to know about Baby Doge.

     

    Baby Dogecoin Is Elon Musk’s Next Big Thing: Details

    Baby Dogecoin Is Here

    All those who thought Dogecoin was just a meme or just a joke, Baby Dogecoin is here and it isn't a joke. Dogefather Elon Musk has brought the new cryptocurrency to light via tweet, which has doubled in value since then. Moreover, Musk used the lyrics of baby rhyme Baby Shark and swapped shark with Doge.

    "Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo," Musk tweeted. To note, the value of Baby Dogecoin has risen by nearly 98 percent since the tweet, attracting the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Of course, Musk is now facing a lot of criticism for promoting another crypto based on a meme. Many believe investing in the meme crypto Dogecoin or its spinoff Baby Dogecoin might not be the best investment.

    Baby Doge By Elon Musk: Twitter Reacts

    Twitter naturally went galore with the new tweet by Elon Musk. We're all aware that Musk is a huge believer in cryptocurrency and even promoted Bitcoin as a form of payment for Tesla. However, many serious investors believe that Dogecoin and now Baby Dogecoin are highly volatile and might be a risky investment.

    Ever since Elon Musk tweeted about the Baby Doge, Twitter has erupted in an uproar. Firstly, Axe, a popular brand has responded following the same lyrics: "to the moon doo, doo, doo, doo, doo". This reaction comes just as Dogecoin went to the Moon to mark Musk's birthday. Following the similar lyrical response, users have responded, "Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo"!

     

    Others have begun asking, "where to buy Baby Doge" as several others wondered what's going to happen to the new crypto as its value continued to rise. That said, not everyone was happy with the new meme crypto.

    Tweets like: "Leave crypto alone," "I guess his neuralink got corrupted," and so on were also running abundant. Whatever the reaction, the new Baby Dogecoin has surely attracted the attention of everyone. It remains to see if how its value fares.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: elon musk cryptocurrency news
    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X