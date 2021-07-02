Baby Dogecoin Is Elon Musk’s Next Big Thing; Twitter Reacts To New Meme Crypto News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Baby Dogecoin or Baby Doge is here and seems to come as a successor to meme cryptocurrency - Dogecoin. And if you didn't guess it already, Elon Musk has already tweeted by Baby Dogecoin. And as expected, the value of Baby Doge has already doubled since the tweet went viral. Here's everything you need to know about Baby Doge.

Baby Dogecoin Is Here

All those who thought Dogecoin was just a meme or just a joke, Baby Dogecoin is here and it isn't a joke. Dogefather Elon Musk has brought the new cryptocurrency to light via tweet, which has doubled in value since then. Moreover, Musk used the lyrics of baby rhyme Baby Shark and swapped shark with Doge.

"Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo," Musk tweeted. To note, the value of Baby Dogecoin has risen by nearly 98 percent since the tweet, attracting the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Of course, Musk is now facing a lot of criticism for promoting another crypto based on a meme. Many believe investing in the meme crypto Dogecoin or its spinoff Baby Dogecoin might not be the best investment.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

Baby Doge By Elon Musk: Twitter Reacts

Twitter naturally went galore with the new tweet by Elon Musk. We're all aware that Musk is a huge believer in cryptocurrency and even promoted Bitcoin as a form of payment for Tesla. However, many serious investors believe that Dogecoin and now Baby Dogecoin are highly volatile and might be a risky investment.

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Father Doge — Slim Jim 🚀 (@SlimJim) July 1, 2021

Ever since Elon Musk tweeted about the Baby Doge, Twitter has erupted in an uproar. Firstly, Axe, a popular brand has responded following the same lyrics: "to the moon doo, doo, doo, doo, doo". This reaction comes just as Dogecoin went to the Moon to mark Musk's birthday. Following the similar lyrical response, users have responded, "Father Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo"!

I guess his neuralink got corrupted haha — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) July 1, 2021

Others have begun asking, "where to buy Baby Doge" as several others wondered what's going to happen to the new crypto as its value continued to rise. That said, not everyone was happy with the new meme crypto.

Tweets like: "Leave crypto alone," "I guess his neuralink got corrupted," and so on were also running abundant. Whatever the reaction, the new Baby Dogecoin has surely attracted the attention of everyone. It remains to see if how its value fares.

