Bajaj Electricals launches first IoT Air Cooler - Bajaj COOL.iNXT

Bajaj Electricals Ltd., which is a known name in India's consumer durable and lighting market, today launched an IoT enabled air cooler- Bajaj COOL.iNXT. With the launch of this IoT product, Bajaj Electricals aims to improve customer's experience through smart technology and intuitive designs.

The interesting feature of Bajaj COOL.iNXT air cooler is that it can be accessed through a smartphone from anywhere in the world. The specially designed app provides complete control to its features and functions at the fingertips of the user making the cooling experience smart and convenient.

Bajaj COOL.iNXT has the following features that differentiate it from other air coolers:

• 3 Methods of Control: With a mobile app; IR remote and digital control panel

• Easy 'Wi-Fi & Internet Enabled' operation with the mobile app

• Intelligent Sensor that reads the temperature and humidity of the room

• Auto mode to automatically adjust the fan and cooling speed on the basis of the temperature and humidity of the room

• 5 level speed control and 4 cooling levels

• Digital control and display panel

• Digital low water level indicator

• Honeycomb cooling media for efficient cooling

• Ice Chamber for faster cooling

Mr Anant Bajaj, JMD, Bajaj Electricals, speaking on the launch said, "We are extremely excited and proud to launch India's first IoT enabled Air Cooler. Real intelligence is when technologies interact with one another to make things effortlessly happen. We want the technology to earn a permanent place in everyday life, where IoT technology will play a crucial role making the process of cooling homes and commercial spaces smarter, effective and effortless. Realizing the market dynamics and the ever-evolving consumer needs, we at Bajaj Electricals Ltd. promise you to bring in technology that will improve consumer lifestyle, he further added.

Realizing the importance of rapid transformation in the marketplace, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. through its R&D Centre 'AB Square' aims to drive innovation and introduce cutting-edge solutions in IoT space. Recently, the research and development centre has been certified Platinum Status for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for its design, operation and maintenance which aims to help, building owners and operators be responsible towards the environment.

