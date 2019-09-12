Bengaluru-Based Techie Invents Air-Conditioned Helmet To Beat The Heat News oi-Karan Sharma

According to the orders of the Supreme Court of India, the fines on violating traffic rules are hiked by 10 times. But when you are in a city like Bengaluru then the scenario is different, you might get irritated by the heat. Well, a Bengaluru-based techie might have solved the problem of suffocating helmets.

This man has developed a prototype model of an air-conditioned helmet which will help the riders stay cool in bumper to bumper traffic. Sandeep Dahiya, the man behind the invention, is a director of a multinational company in Bengaluru. According to reports, Sandeep got this idea four and a half years ago when he saw two riders removing their helmets on a signal to get some fresh air.

Ever since he started working on his new invention and named it Vatanukul. The prototype works on 2 Volts of DC (Direct Current) and runs on bike battery. According to the report, the helmet air-conditioner didn't require any extra power supply and can be sourced by the bike's battery directly.

The Vatanukul is not more than 1.7 KG and the size of an average helmet available in the Indian market is around 800 grams to 2 KG. The prototype comes in two parts - first will be rubber tubes which will circulate the air inside the helmet, and the second unit will be a wearable component which includes a backpack with a reverse thermo couple, blower unit, and control.

Take On Helmet Air-Conditioner

It's good to see that there are people who are developing comfortable products for two-wheeler riders. We know that the device is in the testing phase and Sandeep must be doing some R&D (research and development) on the product. The question arises with the air-conditioned helmet is that it has to be air-tight and the air-conditioner might fog-up the visors of the helmet and block the visibility of the riders.

Another issue with the design is that rider can't wear a backpack because he/she needs to wear the wearable component which will exchange the heat. Hope Sandeep has taken care of this problem while developing the product.

