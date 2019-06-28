Bengaluru Student Secure Job At Google With Rs 60 Lakh Package News oi-Karan Sharma

A student of International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore has successfully get placed in search giant Google with an annual package of 60 lakh. The student name is KB Shyam and he has completed his five years of a dual degree in iMtech programme. He will soon fly to Warsaw Poland to join the company.

Basically, Shyam belongs to Chennai and he applied for the job in January this year. He cleared an online interview, onsite interview and also a team matching process in which he decides his team.

"My work area will be Google cloud platform," Times of India quoted Shyam as saying. His father KN Babu works for central government employee and his mother RS Jayashree also works for Tamil Nadu government and his bother is studying in The United States.

Shyam was always a good student and he scored 95.2 per cent markets in the 12th board exams. He believes that attending programming competitions helped him a lot for preparing for the Google interview. Also, he reached the world finals of the ACM-ICPC twice with his team.

Apart from all this Shyam has also interned with Facebook in London at the end of his fourth year. "Having good knowledge of computer science fundamentals and improving problem-solving skills will improve the chances of students who want to get into Google," TOI quoted Shyam.

