Beware: Hidden cameras spotted in Airbnb properties, threat to privacy News oi-Karan Sharma Hidden camera spotted at the smoke detector of an Airbnb property. All you need to know about the hidden camera.

In the recent past, there are many cases comes into consideration about the hidden cameras in Airbnb. The news was first reported by affected renters in Atlantic who choose to stay in the Airbnb. Now the latest reports have been surfaced that in Garden Grove, California, a couple discovered a hidden camera in their room at an Airbnb residence.

According to local ABC affiliate report, Christian Aranda and Alondra Salas who were staying in the property told them that they were looking for a peaceful place to spend some quality time with each other and then they find this Airbnb property listed by the owner as "cosy and romantic."

The couple decided to take this property and spend some time together, but the idea was ruined when they discovered a hidden camera in their bedroom's smoke detector, placed right above the bed.

Even after discovering the hidden camera in the room the couple decided to stay the night and reported the complaint to law enforcement later. The local police from Garden Grove confirmed that the camera was hidden in the smoke detector. The camera was not recording and the police said no crime was committed in the incident. Though the camera was not recording it was hight uncomfortable for visitors to have a camera pointing to them while sleeping. The property owner hasn't commented anything on the situation so far.

"The safety and privacy of our community - both online and offline - is our priority. Airbnb's policies prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations very seriously. We promptly removed this host from our platform and completely refunded Ms Salas based on the information reported. There have been more than 500 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare," Airbnb told ABC7 in a statement.