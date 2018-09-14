ENGLISH

Bharti Airtel to offer iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max on its online store from September 21

    Bharti Airtel today announced that it will be offering Apple's latest products starting September 28, 2018, including iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max on its Online Store.

    "Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning September 21, 2018, and iPhone XR beginning October 19, 2018, on Airtel Online Store," the company said in a statement.

    Cupertino based technology has recently launched 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Both iPhone Xs and Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone - the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine - faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a gold finish and Dual SIM to iPhone.

    This Super Retina displays comes with a custom OLED design support Dolby Vision and HDR10 and has iOS system-wide color management for the best color accuracy in the industry.

    The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 109,900 respectively.

    Both iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max have Gigabit-class LTE for faster download speeds and Dual SIM through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM along with dual 12MP+12MP cameras.

    The smartphones run on A12 Bionic Neural Engine which is up to nine times faster than on A11 Bionic.

    iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max build on the all-screen design of iPhone X and feature the sharpest displays with the highest pixel density of any Apple device, Apple said in a statement.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 20:22 [IST]
