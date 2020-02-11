Bill Gates Becomes World's First Person To Buy $644 Million Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht News oi-Karan Sharma

Bill Gates, the former Microsoft chief is known for investing in eco-friendly technology and now he has invested in the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht. Gates has ordered Sinot's Aqua which comes with a hefty price tag of $644 million. The 370-foot boat arrives with five decks which are capable of accommodating 14 guests and 31 crew members. Moreover, they also have a gym area.

On the technical part, it runs on two 1MW motors which are fuelled by supercooled hydrogen tanks. The company uses a gel-based fire bowl which is capable of keep passengers warms instead of the traditional technique of burning wood and coal, this reduces the smoke emission and make it the superyacht eco-friendly. The Aqua is powered by dual 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks which are filled with liquid hydrogen cooled at -423F (-253-degrees Celcius).

However, the $644 Million is not as fast as what everyone will expect, it is capable of delivering a top speed of 17-knot speed which is 19.6MPH. But do note that the speed is suitable for cross-ocean travel. The company has touted the Aqua as eco-friendly, but it's not the entire truth. The superyacht does come with a backup diesel engine which is equipped for an emergency scenario to reach port, which is also a decent safety measure from the company.

According to the company, Aqua is not expected to reach the coast until 2024. There are many reports which have criticized Gates from investing money on a yacht which is meant for cruising lavishly. He could have invested the same in funding electric and hydrogen vehicle projects, not like the sunlight electricity startup Heliogen. That will be more impactful in terms of support zero-emissions technology because not everyone does their daily commute on a boat.

