Bitcoin Price: What Are The Stats From 2009 To 2018? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Cryptocurrency is certainly the most trending topics in the technology space. Digital currencies such as Bitcoin and the recently introduced Dogecoin have been what made it majorly to the headlines. Not just the prices of Bitcoin, but Dogecoin is also witnessing an all-time high. And with popular brands like Tesla backing up the cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) with an investment of USD 1.5 billion, the pricing is likely to see some major spikes going forward as well.

Currently, one Bitcoin is worth USD 45,682 (approx Rs. 33,26,976). Has the pricing been this high throughout? Well, this article is a brief history of Bitcoin pricing starting from the year 2008 to 2018. If you are interested in investing in this digital currency and want to look through the pricing history, then this article is what you need to go through.

Bitcoin Price History From 2008 To 2019

Bitcoin was originally announced back in 2008; however, it officially came into use by 2009. This digital currency doesn't have any central bank as a regulatory authority and can be shared between different users via peer-to-peer networks. You would be surprised to know that the price of one Bitcoin in the initial days was $0. However, its prices started sky-rocketing within a short span. By June 2009, the one Bitcoin price went up to $32 (approx Rs. 2,329).

The prices of Bitcoin haven't always seen a hike since its introduction. It has had its share of highs and lows throughout. Back in 2011 when cryptocurrency saw the market's lowest, its prices dropped to around $2 (approximately Rs. 145). In 2013, this digital currency started getting some increments in its cost and was available for up to $13.20 (roughly Rs. 960). This pricing was in the first half.

The value of Bitcoin started rising in the same year and by the end of 2013, its prices shot at $1156.10 (roughly Rs. 84,156). With the price differentiating majorly in these years, there was a major impact on its value in the following years. In the first half f 2015, Bitcoin was available at $315 (roughly Rs. 22,929). Moving ahead, Bitcoin price multiplied three times and was priced at $975.70- $1,000 (Rs. 70,963- Rs. 72,813). In 2018, its prices were around $6,300 (roughly Rs. 4,58,651).

Best Mobiles in India