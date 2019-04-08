BJP is surely tech-savvy, just ask Google ads: Spent Rs 1.21 crore for 554 ads News oi-Karan Sharma BJP tops the list of spending in Google ads. Here is the list of political parties who have invested more on Google platform rather than print and TV promotions.

With the elections just around the corner, the BJP seems to have found a very effective solution to all its election campaigning woes. Amid all this Google India Transparency Report has revealed that these political parties have spent more than Rs 3.7 crore on 831 advertisements on Google platform in the time frame of February 19 till April 3.

It is not flabbergasting information to anyone of us that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has topped the list by spending more than Rs 1.21 crore for 554 ads on Google. The second position on the list is taken over by YSR Congress Party who has spent more than Rs 1.07 crore for about 107 Google ads.

Meanwhile, Congress Part has only spent Rs 54,100 for 14 ads which include Google platform and YouTube. The report also claimed that the maximum amount of money in the ads campaign was spent in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with more than Rs 1.73 crore and Rs 72 lakh respectively.

"In addition to the Transparency Report and Ads Library, election ads on Google platforms will also disclose who has paid for the ad," Google said.

"In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country's next government. We're thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world," Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director-Public Policy, Google India, had said in a blog post.

