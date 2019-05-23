ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP wins the battle in Google political advertising as well

    BJP has also won the most number of seats in the elections.

    By
    |

    According to the data shared by Google, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has shelled out the biggest sum for its political advertising on the search giant's various platforms. The stats were revealed in Google's Political Advertising Transparency Report.

    BJP wins the battle in Google political advertising as well

     

    There were 1.24 lakh political ads with total spending of more than Rs 27.9 crore between February and May 23, 2019, Facebook's Ad Library Report reveals. And, Narendra Modi-led BJP has topped the list with an expenditure of Rs 1.8 crore in advertising on Google platforms since February 2019.

    BJP wins the battle in Google political advertising as well

    BJP was followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party that spent more than Rs 4.1 crore on advertising. Indian National Congress took the third spot with Rs 3.04 crore of investment in advertising for its party on Google.

    While leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, Both Google and Facebook have actively worked towards an unbiased political advertising approach across their platforms to bring transparency. The companies also announced their plans to strengthen efforts around election integrity.

    BJP wins the battle in Google political advertising as well

     

    Google enforced its election ads policy on February 20. The policy required the parties to present a pre-certificate issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The search giant also confirmed that it cross-checks the identity of every advertiser before their ads start showing on its platform.

    All Google platforms show the 'paid for' disclosures for all ads using the information that was given during the verification process. The disclosure shows the name of the organization or the individual to the viewers.

    Read More About: google ads news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue