BJP wins the battle in Google political advertising as well
BJP has also won the most number of seats in the elections.
According to the data shared by Google, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has shelled out the biggest sum for its political advertising on the search giant's various platforms. The stats were revealed in Google's Political Advertising Transparency Report.
There were 1.24 lakh political ads with total spending of more than Rs 27.9 crore between February and May 23, 2019, Facebook's Ad Library Report reveals. And, Narendra Modi-led BJP has topped the list with an expenditure of Rs 1.8 crore in advertising on Google platforms since February 2019.
BJP was followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party that spent more than Rs 4.1 crore on advertising. Indian National Congress took the third spot with Rs 3.04 crore of investment in advertising for its party on Google.
While leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, Both Google and Facebook have actively worked towards an unbiased political advertising approach across their platforms to bring transparency. The companies also announced their plans to strengthen efforts around election integrity.
Google enforced its election ads policy on February 20. The policy required the parties to present a pre-certificate issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The search giant also confirmed that it cross-checks the identity of every advertiser before their ads start showing on its platform.
All Google platforms show the 'paid for' disclosures for all ads using the information that was given during the verification process. The disclosure shows the name of the organization or the individual to the viewers.