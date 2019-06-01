Lab-Created Black Hole Confirms Stephen Hawking's Theory News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Physicists are working on an experiment that will make us understand more about black holes. The experiment has proved a prediction from Stephen Hawking made about these mysterious objects in space. The team created a simulated black hole in the lab which acts similar to the ones in space.

Black holes in space have immense gravity that even light can't escape. The team built the black hole using Bose-Einstein condensate and its point of no return doesn't stop light from escaping, instead, it doesn't let the sound escape.

Hawking's Theory

The team claims that the experiment confirms the Hawking radiation. According to the theory, when trying to apply physical laws governing heat to black holes, the black holes will emit radiation. However, it's impossible to be close enough to a black hole to prove or disprove the theory. This lead the scientists to create a black hole in the lab.

How the Black Hole Was Made

The team trapped 8,000 rubidium atoms in a focused laser beam to make the Bose-Einstein condensate. Since the system comprises of ultra-cold atoms where strange quantum physical phenomena are seen and used for such experiments.

A second laser amplifies the potential energy at one end of the condensate. In one area of the experiment, sound travels faster than the speed of the flow of the rubidium atoms, however, the speed is sluggish on the other side, letting the sound waves to move away from the transition.

The experiment shows how light behaves in a black hole. It also showed that inside event horizon of the simulated black hole, Hawking radiation can be seen in correlation with the sound waves both inside and outside. One of the researchers said that Hawking was right with his theory.

Black Hole Is A Reality

Recently, the astronomers chronicled the first-ever image of a black hole. The image shows a dark region in the center which is encapsulated by a ring of light that looks brighter on one side. The Messier 87 or M87 galaxy which is near the Virgo galaxy cluster 55 million light-years from Earth. The supermassive has a mass that is 6.5 billion times than our Sun.

This is just the beginning, and we might see an even sharper image in the coming years. It took the astronomers a whole decade to capture the first image of this space phenomenon and giving us evidence of its existence.

