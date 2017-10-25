BlackBerry introduces cybersecurity consulting services

With an aim to enable enterprise GDPR compliance and mitigating security risks in connected automobiles, BlackBerry has introduced new cybersecurity consulting services.

"Having been engaged with the EU Justice Directorate-General since 2012, we understand the GDPR requirements and have developed the expertise to help address the full range of GDPR implications for enterprises, from situational assessment to offering DPO (Data Protection Officer) -as-a-service," said Carl Wiese, Global Head of Sales, BlackBerry.

Wiese said, "In addition to consulting services, we provide many necessary software solutions, making BlackBerry a one-stop shop for GDPR compliance."

BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting will guide organizations through the process of understanding how to manage company data, how GDPR applies to the organization, and how to achieve a competitive readiness posture.

"When it comes to connected cars, there is no safety without security," Weise added.

"BlackBerry's cybersecurity consulting practice builds on decades of experience in information security, data protection, and cyber-resilience to support our clients in protecting their most valuable assets. As hacking evolves and new threats arise, our new cybersecurity consulting services will help play a critical role in the development of secure connected and autonomous vehicles," he further added.

Cybersecurity is top of mind for automakers as new technology and more connectivity is introduced to modern cars.

According to Automotive Cybersecurity and Connected Car Report from IHS Automotive, there are nearly 112 million vehicles now connected around the world and the global market for automotive cybersecurity is expected to grow to $759 million in 2023.

BlackBerry will now offer new services directly and through a new partner program aimed at helping to eliminate security vulnerabilities within connected and autonomous vehicles.