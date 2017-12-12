BookMyShow featured in best apps of 2017, say Google and Apple

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow has been touted as one of the best apps of 2017 on both Google PlayStore and on Apple's App Store.

Parikshit Dar, Director, BookMyShow said, "At its heart, BookMyShow is a simple product that provides a simple solution to pertinent problems that users like you and I face related to entertainment experiences. In all our endeavors, we continue to identify and solve these problems to create an unmatched experience for our users. We are absolutely thrilled that our efforts this year have not just beloved by our users but also recognized by both Google and Apple."

BookMyShow, with its mobile-first approach, continues to drive over 75 percent of total transactions through mobile (apps and mobile web).

On Apple's App Store, BookMyShow featured in their Best of 2017 list in its Trends of the Year section that featured App Store editors' most download-worthy games and apps globally based on topics and trends that were popular on the App store throughout the year. BookMyShow was recognized as an app which helps people get more done each day through time-saving personal services that continue to evolve.

BookMyShow continued to seamlessly handle thousands of booking requests at once for mega concerts like Ed Sheeran Live in Mumbai, tickets for which were sold out in a matter of 48 minutes!

BookMyShow improved the post-purchase experience of the users by engaging with them through video and audio content (Jukebox) hosted on BookMyShow. The discovery of experiences was also made easier with an introduction of many new filters and improved search option, it added.

The ticketing app focused on improving user experience on its platform and some major visible innovations included the rollout of Jukebox- BookMyShow's audio entertainment service, becoming the first Indian entertainment ticketing player to be a part of WhatsApp for Business pilot wherein WhatsApp replaced SMS as a ticket confirmation channel and rolling out the app in additional vernacular languages taking the total regional language count to 8.