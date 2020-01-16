Bose To Shut All Retail Stores And Focus On E-Stores News oi-Karan Sharma

E-commerce business has witnessed growth in the past couple of years where the majority of consumers get attracted to buy products online. This attracted most of the major brands to focus on their online e-store and make their products available online. Now, Bose has also followed the trend and announced that this is going to shut down all the retail stores in the United States, Japan, Europe, and Australia. The company will only focus on online sales.

Bose stated that the reason behind this step is most of it accessories like speakers, headphones and other audio products are being sold online, and the selling number of the products via physical stores are going down. The first Bose retails store was opened back in 1993. Currently, Bose has numerous retail stores across the world which is located in malls and shopping centers.

Overall, Bose has 119 retail stores which are going to shut down within the next few months. But around 130 physical stores will still operate in various countries which include the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, few Asian countries including India as well. Do note that the employees will lose their jobs when these physical stores will shutdown, the company is also offering outplacement assistance to the employees.

The entire lineup of products from the company is available online via Amazon, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Flipkart, and third party retailers. The product lineup includes noise cancellation headphones, home audio systems, wireless speakers, and a lot more.

Our Thoughts On This Decision

Focusing on the online retailer and evolving with the current trend is good. Some might be happy with this decision and some might be sad, as they are going to lose their jobs by the end of the day.

Instead of declaring to shut down all the physical retail stores, the company could have cut down the numbers of stores depending on the sale ratio. Moreover, if the company is closing all the retail stores across the globe then the question arises where consumers will get their products of service and repaid because most of the physical stores are equipped with the service centers also.

Best Mobiles in India