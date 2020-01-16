ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bose To Shut All Retail Stores And Focus On E-Stores

    By
    |

    E-commerce business has witnessed growth in the past couple of years where the majority of consumers get attracted to buy products online. This attracted most of the major brands to focus on their online e-store and make their products available online. Now, Bose has also followed the trend and announced that this is going to shut down all the retail stores in the United States, Japan, Europe, and Australia. The company will only focus on online sales.

    Bose To Shut All Retail Stores And Focus On E-Stores

     

    Bose stated that the reason behind this step is most of it accessories like speakers, headphones and other audio products are being sold online, and the selling number of the products via physical stores are going down. The first Bose retails store was opened back in 1993. Currently, Bose has numerous retail stores across the world which is located in malls and shopping centers.

    Overall, Bose has 119 retail stores which are going to shut down within the next few months. But around 130 physical stores will still operate in various countries which include the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, few Asian countries including India as well. Do note that the employees will lose their jobs when these physical stores will shutdown, the company is also offering outplacement assistance to the employees.

    The entire lineup of products from the company is available online via Amazon, Best Buy, Apple Stores, Flipkart, and third party retailers. The product lineup includes noise cancellation headphones, home audio systems, wireless speakers, and a lot more.

    Our Thoughts On This Decision

    Focusing on the online retailer and evolving with the current trend is good. Some might be happy with this decision and some might be sad, as they are going to lose their jobs by the end of the day.

    Instead of declaring to shut down all the physical retail stores, the company could have cut down the numbers of stores depending on the sale ratio. Moreover, if the company is closing all the retail stores across the globe then the question arises where consumers will get their products of service and repaid because most of the physical stores are equipped with the service centers also.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bose news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue