Broadcom reportedly planning to offer a better bid to Qualcomm

We all know how Broadcom offered $130 billion to buy fellow chipset maker Qualcomm. However, Qualcomm turned down the offer as it was not happy with the deal.

Well, the rumor mill is now churning out new details regarding the unsuccessful deal between Broadcom and Qualcomm. While the Snapdragon chipset maker has rejected Broadcom's first bid, the latter is said to be planning on an improved bid. Reportedly, Broadcom will offer more of its stock to Qualcomm to please their stockholders.

Currently, we have no idea when exactly Broadcom will present the revised bid. However, given how persistent the company is to acquire Qualcomm, they are unlikely to give in until they get what they want. Also, we have come across new reports claiming that a significant amount of shareholders and headmen at Qualcomm are interested in the deal if Broadcom offers them a better deal.

It is worth noting that the shares of Qualcomm saw a rise of 2% after the news of Broadcom offering a better deal started to circulate. Well, it hardly comes as a surprise as if the deal works out eventually, it will be the biggest in the in the chipset making as well as the tech industry. We can't also deny the fact that majority of smartphones and tablets come equipped with Qualcomm's chipsets.

Having said all these, we should keep in mind that for the deal to happen, just a nod from Qualcomm is not enough. There are still many factors that would have played a part in this. Regulatory authorities would have to approve it as well as the stockholders of both firms.

