C SEED HLR TV Could Be The Most Innovative Smart TV Yet; Find Out Why News oi -Rohit Arora

Foldable displays are enticing and make any consumer tech product more interesting. The world has so far seen foldable phones and laptops but the technology is gradually spreading to other segments. A luxury technology company has now modified the foldable displays to work on a large-screen TV form-factor.

C SEED Entertainment Systems of Austria displayed the world's first foldable 144-inch MicroLED TV at CEDIA Expo 2022. The innovative foldable TV, dubbed 'C SEED HLR TV,' remains hidden in its compartment box until activated by a simple push of a button on the remote control.

The massive 144-inch panel is made up of five MicroLED panels that rise to 2.5 meters in height. According to the brand, the MicroLED panels unfold soundlessly in 45 seconds, creating a seamless and one-of-a-kind outdoor TV experience. The folding-unfolding setup is said to be fully automated and operates on a horizontal lifting mechanism.

Since it's an outdoor entertainment setup, the TV is IP65 rated to offer protection from water splashes and dust particles, another first for a smart TV. The massive 144-inch display can be rotated 90⁰ left & right or 180⁰ only in one direction. Similar to LG's recently launched rollable TV, the foldable HLR TV submerges into the compartment box for space-saving storage when not in use, allowing space to be used multi-functionally.

The brand has also shared some staggering key details about the panel used to make such an innovative smart TV. As per C SEED, the HLR TV processes image data up to 100,000 times per second; enabling the screen to display 64 billion radiant colors for smoothly flowing pictures of unparalleled color depth. The panel offers a crazy peak brightness of 4,000 nits and a refresh rate of 3,840 Hz.

The massive panel features 16 bits per color processing and a resolution of 1.9 and 1.6 mm pixels to ensure crystal clear, true color images, even in the brightest daylight conditions and direct sunshine. These are some crazy specs that no traditional TV maker is offering.

We did some research on the luxury brand and discovered that it already has a 201-inch foldable TV in its portfolio. The HLR TV 201 consists of seven MicroLED panels. These luxury TVs offer a contrast ratio of 7,000:1 and can function in a temperature range of -20 to +45.

Notably, these are luxury electronic products that are not intended for a mass market audience. However, we would like to see other brands adopt and democratize foldable technology to a big-screen form-factor for the mass market.

