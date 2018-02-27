Canon India installs its flagship 100ppm imagePRESS C10000VP at Prism Printers

With our constant progress towards of digitalization, the markets are also slowly transitioning from print-first to digital-first. The digital machine installations are growing at 15% to 18% per annum with the customers opting for On Demand and short run printing. Keeping up with the evolving needs of digital printing, Canon India, announced the installation of image PRESS C10000VP at Delhi based, Prism Printers which is located at Gol Market, New Delhi. The machine was inaugurated in presence of Mr Puneet Datta, Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India.

Canon's imagePRESS C10000VP is the company's first 100ppm machine which has the ability to produce consistently high-quality prints and produce a wide variety of media including profitable texture paper and is a recognized digital-colour production Printer lineup by Canon. The imagePRESS C10000VP/ uses various upgraded Color Control technologies like Auto Gradation Adjustment, AutoCorrect Color Tone, Shading Correction and Multiple Density Adjustment Technology. This Print Engine driven with EFI RIP Print Servers delivers print speeds of up to 100PPM and consistency at 350 GSM.

Mr Vipin Kharbanda, Managing Director, Prism Printers, said, "I started Prism Printers with my brother 7 years ago. Since the inception, we are committed to and take pride in providing the best quality printing solutions to our customers. We specialize in printing brochures, catalogues and booklets extensively catering to the jobber's segment. In the past, we have been using equipment's from various Digital Printing vendors and wanted to differentiate our Prints on parameters like Print Quality with Color Consistency & accurate front- Back Registration.

The imagePRESS C10000VP is designed to meet the needs of commercial and in-house print service providers (PSPs), enabling higher production volumes without compromising on quality. The printer comes with 2400 x 2400 dpi resolution, a choice of new front end controllers based on EFI Fiery FS200 Pro Platform that allows the product to streamline the workflow and media handling capabilities from 60 gsm to 350 gsm. It can help commercial printers, in-plants, production hubs, direct mail and transaction print service providers to produce a broader range of applications in shorter turnaround times.

The Imagepress 10000VP, Canon's first 100ppm device, has yielded more than 50 installations since the launch, attracting the attention of the industry at a pan India level