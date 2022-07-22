CBSE 12th 2022 Results Announced: How To Check CBSE 12th Results Online? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

CBSE 12th 2022 results have been declared today, July 22. Students can check the CBSE 12th results online via official websites like cbse.gov.in. Students can also download their marks sheets online for immediate reference. Additionally, one can also check the CBSE 12th 2022 results via SMS. All of these details are provided here.

CBSE 12th 2022 Results Online: Direct Link

Here's the list of official websites where you can check the CBSE 12th results. Since everyone is checking the results right now, some of these websites might not be able to load the results right away. Refresh the web page or try another of the websites mentioned below to get the CBSE 12th results.

Students can also register on DigiLocker on digilocker.gov.in, and find their CBSE 12th 2022 results.

How To Check CBSE 12th 2022 Results Online?

The steps to check the CBSE 12th results are similar for the aforementioned websites. Here are the steps to check the CBSE 12th results online:

Step 1: Open the official website of CBSE 12th 2022 results like cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Results > Click on any of the three links provided here

Step 3: Next, enter your CBSE 12th roll number and other details required, and press submit

Step 4: The CBSE 12th results will be displayed here

Step 5: Check the details and result here, make sure that you've entered the right details

Step 6: You can also download the mark sheet by clicking on the down-arrow button

How To Check CBSE 12th Results Via SMS?

Despite most modern facilities, not everyone can check the CBSE 12th results online. You can also check the CBSE 12th results via SMS with a few easy steps. You need to send the SMS to the number 7738299899. The details are mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the Message app on your phone

Step 2: Type CBSE 12th followed by the roll number (without any space)

Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899

Step 4: Once done, the CBSE 12th results for 2022 will be sent to you via another SMS

Students are advised to cross-check and verify their results with the CBSE board or their respective schools.

