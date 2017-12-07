Central Railways join hands with Google to unveil video screens at Mumbai’s CSMT Station

Indian Railways has partnered with Google to unveil video screens at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

The installations will be onsite for the next two months for the public in transit to watch videos that spark travelers' curiosity while enabling a moment of calm and delight as they wait for the next train in one of India's busiest stations.

Ben Gomes, Vice President at Google said: "We hope everyone traveling through the station will find something new and interesting from India's rich, diverse, and fascinating cultural heritage. In addition to provoking a sense of visual delight through access to immensely rich heritage and bringing forth those "Oh! I didn't know" moments, the showcase will also bring a moment of lightness and calm to those who get caught up in the rush of our days."

Gomes said, "We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and use the power of technology to bring to India's most active and historic station the arts and artefacts of this beautiful country."

The screens invite daily commuters and long-distance travellers to explore India's cultural heritage, its beauty and treasures. You can learn about artworks from the National Museum's world-renowned Miniature Paintings and Bronze Sculpture collections, see Rabindranath Tagore's paintings at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial Hall and browse thousands of rare digital exhibits from museums across India and abroad.

RK Verma, Secretary, Railway Board said that Indian Railways is looking for innovative ways to get closer to their users and share their fascinating heritage with them. We are glad to have Google as a partner in this endeavour.

On viewing these treasures in high resolution, you can experience the galleries of these iconic institutions through 360 degree panoramas.

This immersive technology also enables travellers to get a glimpse of some of India's greatest monuments in 360 degrees, like the Red Fort, the Ajanta Caves, and the highlight - a never-available-before vista from atop the Taj Mahal's Minar.