CES 2019 Schedule: What to expect from biggest tech exhibition of 2019

CES 2019 will commence from the 8th of January

    CES 2019 (Consumer Exhibition Show) is the place, where most of the tech companies will announce the latest and greatest gadgets, including smartphones, smart televisions and other accessories.

    The CES 2019 will happen from the 8th of January to the 12th of January in Las Vegas. Here is everything that might occur at the CES 2019.

    Samsung

    Samsung is speculated to launch next-generation smart television with micro-LED technology with up to 8K resolution. The company might also launch other smart-home accessories on the 8th of January 2019 at 3:30 AM IST.

    LG

    LG is expected to launch 4K and 8K smart televisions on the 7th of January 2019 9:30 PM IST. The company is not likely to launch any smartphones at CES 2019.

    Qualcomm

    Qualcomm recently announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. At the CES 2019, the company is most likely to talk more about the applications of 5G, and the company might also demonstrate a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 5G network on the 7th of January @ 1:30 AM IST.

    Nvidia

    Nvidia is expected to launch the most affordable Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU at CES 2019. The company might also unveil the Nvidia 2070 and Nvidia 2070 MaxQ for laptops as well on the 8th of January 1:30 AM IST.

    Intel

    Intel has scheduled a keynote on the 7th of January 5:30 AM IST, where the company is expected to talk about the upcoming Intel CPUs. The company might announce the "speculated" 10 core 20 thread Intel CPU with the code name "Comet Lake."

    AMD

    AMD might not make any big splash at the CES 2019. However, the company is expected to unveil a new Ryzen 3000 series 16-core CPU with a bunch of entry-level chipsets from Ryzen 5 series on the 9th of January at 10:30 PM IST.

    Sony

    Sony is expected to launch the next generation flagship Sony Xperia smartphones (Sony Xperia XZ4) on the 8th of January @ 6:30 AM IST. Along with the flagship smartphone, the company is also expected to unveil a couple of smart television and mid-tier smartphones.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
