CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch To Launch On January 8 News oi-Rohit Arora

The first mega global technology fest of the year- CES 2020 is approaching fast. The technology leaders from across the globe are all set to gather next week in Las Vegas to showcase the next big things in the world of technology. The leaks of the upcoming technology products at CES 2020 have already started making headlines. The first one to join the list is Huami's all-new rugged smartwatch- Amazfit T-Rex.

As per xiaomitoday.it, Huami will unveil the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch next week. The company recently posted a teaser announcing the launch of the new smartwatch. Some images were also posted online that reveal the look and feel of the upcoming rugged smartwatch.

Going by the images, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex comes in a circular dial which gets a ruggedized treatment. As any other rugged wearable, the circular dial on the Amazfit T-Rex looks shares close resemblance with the iconic Casio G-Shock watches. A solid silicone rubber casing can be seen on the dial's bezels to protect the screen from accidental damages.

The chunky bezel is paired with a thick black silicone strap that seems quite durable in the leaked images. We are expecting Huami to pack the T-Rex with comprehensive health-centric features to make it a worthy rugged smartwatch for the targeted audience.

As per the recent leaks, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex will work on Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and will be backed by a 390 mAh battery cell. The smartwatch is said to offer 5ATM water-resistivity rating for diving. The company hasn't shared any concrete information related to the rugged smartwatch's OS, display and features.

In addition to the Amazfit T-Rex, Huami will also use the CES 2020 stage to unveil the company's very first pair of truly wireless earphones, and the new Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. Huami is holding a press conference in the start of the CES 2020 so stay tuned.

