Just In
- 21 min ago Netplus Broadband Launches IPTV Set-Top-Box With Triple Play Plans In India
-
- 21 min ago TRAI Reduces NCF Charges: Now Get More Channels At Lesser Price
- 44 min ago Samsung Trademarks Upcoming Galaxy A Smartphones
- 53 min ago Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes Up for Sale Via Flipkart: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- Finance Reliance Jio To Offer Mutual Funds & Other Financial Products
- Movies Maniyarayile Ashokan First Look Poster Is Out!
- Lifestyle Rajkummar Rao Stuns His Fans With His Absolutely Amazing Lehenga Look
- News After Kerala, DMK seeks resolution against Citizenship Act
- Automobiles Benelli 302S To Launch In India This Year: Will Replace The TNT 300
- Sports Five young Indian cricketers who can be successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in new decade
- Travel Top 5 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In January In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch To Launch On January 8
The first mega global technology fest of the year- CES 2020 is approaching fast. The technology leaders from across the globe are all set to gather next week in Las Vegas to showcase the next big things in the world of technology. The leaks of the upcoming technology products at CES 2020 have already started making headlines. The first one to join the list is Huami's all-new rugged smartwatch- Amazfit T-Rex.
As per xiaomitoday.it, Huami will unveil the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch next week. The company recently posted a teaser announcing the launch of the new smartwatch. Some images were also posted online that reveal the look and feel of the upcoming rugged smartwatch.
Going by the images, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex comes in a circular dial which gets a ruggedized treatment. As any other rugged wearable, the circular dial on the Amazfit T-Rex looks shares close resemblance with the iconic Casio G-Shock watches. A solid silicone rubber casing can be seen on the dial's bezels to protect the screen from accidental damages.
The chunky bezel is paired with a thick black silicone strap that seems quite durable in the leaked images. We are expecting Huami to pack the T-Rex with comprehensive health-centric features to make it a worthy rugged smartwatch for the targeted audience.
As per the recent leaks, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex will work on Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and will be backed by a 390 mAh battery cell. The smartwatch is said to offer 5ATM water-resistivity rating for diving. The company hasn't shared any concrete information related to the rugged smartwatch's OS, display and features.
In addition to the Amazfit T-Rex, Huami will also use the CES 2020 stage to unveil the company's very first pair of truly wireless earphones, and the new Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. Huami is holding a press conference in the start of the CES 2020 so stay tuned.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270