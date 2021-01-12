CES 2021: Intel Announces New Powerful Processor Lineups News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

CES 2021 is going on with its full swing and multiple brands have already showcased their latest innovations. Intel took the center stage to introduce its new lineup of processors focused to deliver a premium computing experience. The new generation of Intel processors are designed for different platforms such as business, mobile, gaming, and education, Here's what Intel unveiled at the CES 2021:

Intel Alder Lake Chipset

The Intel Alder Lake is built on the company's new 10nm SuperFin processor. The processor is designed to power both desktop and mobile platforms. It is touted to be the brand's most power-scalable system-on-chip. The Alder Lake processor will be combining high-efficiency cores with performance cores. The functionality is said to be similar to Apple's M1 chipset. However, the latter is based on 5nm architecture. The processor will be available later in 2021.

11th Gen Intel Core H Series Chipsets

Intel has showcased the new 11the Generation Intel Core H series processor at the CES 2021. The processor lineup is dedicated to gaming and will be powering ultra-thin laptops (up to 16mm). The chipset will have an Intel Corei7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5GHz Turbo. The new processor will further have Gen 4 PCIE architecture that will allow pairing the high-end graphics for better gameplay.

11th Gen Intel Core VPro Processors

The 11th Gen Intel VPro processors are designed specifically for business laptops. The new-generation business processor will be optimum for thin-and-light laptops; delivering power performance at the same time. The chipset will come with Intel Hardware Shield which is added security in hardware for businesses.

This is said to be the first of its silicon-based AI threat detection which will secure the laptops from ransomware and cryptocurrency attacks. The 11th Gen Intel VPro processors will also feature Intel Core Flow Enforcement Technology which will block an entire segment of attacks that have bypassed the previous security measures.

Best Mobiles in India